WATCH | Radhika Apte plays Indian-origin British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan in 'A Call to Spy'

By Online Desk

It is 1941. The World War-II is at it's peak. Espionage played a crucial factor for both Allied and Axis powers to win the war.

Depicting a time when Britain President Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) began to enlist women as spies, Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher brings you a World War-II espionage thriller named 'A Call to Spy' which aims to depict 'the courage, sacrifices and grit of three women who helped quell the Nazi occupation in Europe.'

The first is spymistress Vera Atkins (played by Stana Katic) who was the chief recruiter for this secret army and later became the inspiration for author Ian Fleming’s Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise.

ALSO READ | 'Raat Akeli Hai' has been an inspiring challenge: Radhika Apte

Atkins then selects two unusual candidates for the task: Virginia Hall (played by Sarah Megan Thomas), an American journalist from Baltimore hampered by a wooden leg and Noor Inayat Khan (Bollywood actor Radhika Apte), a wireless officer of Indian descent.

Noor Inayat Khan, played by Radhika Apte, was said to be a staunch pacifist and became the first female wireless operator to be sent from the UK into occupied France during the second World War.

Though the release date of A Call to Spy is yet to be announced, the trailer looks like the film will focus more on these women characters and the courageous role they played during the war.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

