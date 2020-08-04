STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Danielle Brooks to play gospel legend Mahalia Jackson in biopic

The movie, titled 'Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story', is the first in a four-film deal with the 'Good Morning America' anchor.

Published: 04th August 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson and (Right) actor Danielle Brooks

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Orange Is the New Black' alum Danielle Brooks has signed on to play gospel music icon and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson in an upcoming biopic in the works at Lifetime.

The movie, titled 'Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story', is the first in a four-film deal with the 'Good Morning America' anchor.

According to Deadline, Kenny Leon is on board as the director.

The biopic will trace Jackson's life and career as she rose to become the best known gospel singer in the mid-20th century and a civil rights activist who sang at the 1963 March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King, Jr.

She also sang at John F.Kennedy's inaugural ball in 1961.

The project is produced by Rock'n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions.

Roberts and Linda Berman serve as executive producers.

"Having had the privilege of working with Kenny on 'Steel Magnolias' and Robin Roberts on 'Stolen by my Mother', I am ecstatic to have them join forces to work together on this special project," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN.

"Adding Danielle Brooks as Mahalia is icing on the cake. This team is committed in celebrating the legacy of Mahalia and reintroducing her to a world that needs her spirit more than ever," she added.

Leon and Brooks previously worked together on the stage production of William Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danielle Brooks Mahalia Jackson
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp