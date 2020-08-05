Bradley Cooper to star in Paul Thomas Anderson film?

By Express News Service

Bradley Cooper is in negotiations to feature in filmmaker and eight-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled film, written by Anderson, is a coming-of-age drama set in San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Anderson will also produce the film under the banner of Ghoulardi Film Company. The project initially had Leonardo DiCaprio attached.

Production work for the film was set to begin earlier this year, however, due to the pandemic it has been delayed. Now, reports suggest the filming might be pushed to November.

Meanwhile, Cooper is currently attached to an untitled Netflix film, helmed by Leonard Bernstein. He is also part of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, in which he is sharing the screen with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Interestingly, Cooper’s role was initially offered to DiCaprio. Anderson’s last film was the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread.