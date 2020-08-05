Naomi Scott to feature in sci-fi film Distant  

By Express News Service

Naomi Scott, known for her role in Aladdin, is set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie titled Distant. Scott is joining Amblin Partners’ project after Rachel Brosnahan, attached to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, exited citing scheduling conflicts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is said to be about an asteroid miner who accidentally lands on a foreign planet. Filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon, known for Blades of Glory, will direct and the script is written by Spenser Cohen. The film also stars Hamilton-fame Anthony Ramos. It will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg.

Her character details in the film are yet to be revealed. Naomi Scott made her film debut in Lionsgate’s 2017 Power Rangers reboot and rose to fame with her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s hit live-action film Aladdin.

