Ryan Reynolds to star in Paul King’s comedy everyday parenting tips

By Express News Service

A film titled Everyday Parenting Tips, based on Simon Rich’s short story in New Yorker, is at works in the Universal under Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The project will star Ryan Reynolds and is set to be helmed by Paul King, who is known for his works in Paddington films. Ryan is also attached to produce.

The family comedy will feature Reynolds as a dad who raises his kids amid challenges due to an ongoing Great Monster Uprising. Rich will also pen the film adaptation. Most recently, he also penned An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen, which was based on another New Yorker short story and released on HBO Max.

Deadpool star Reynolds is now attached to Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. He is also awaiting the release of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017).

