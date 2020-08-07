STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There's a couple of fights left in me: Liam Neeson on his action career

Hollywood star Liam Neeson (File Photo | AP)

LOS ANGELES: Actor Liam Neeson says he is not yet done with action films as he just loves the genre.

Neeson, who made a name for himself with films such as "Schindler's List" and "Les Miserables', started his action career pretty late, with 2008 feature "Taken".

Since then, he has starred in films like "Run All Night", "The A-Team", "Non-Stop", "The Commuter" and "Cold Pursuit".

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 68-year-old actor said he will do a "few more" action films as he believes that there is still a "couple of fights left in me".

"Hopefully towards the end of the year, if we're able to get back to work, there's a few more that I'm going to. I keep very fit and I love doing that stuff.

And look, I just turned 68, it's crazy, but there's a couple of fights left in me," Neeson said.

The actor further said that he likes doing action movies and feels honoured that he got the opportunity to star in them.

"I feel honoured. I've had a very blissful career. Starting in the theatre, my first movie was 'Excalibur' for John Boorman, and then going on to doing stuff like 'Schindler's List' and 'Michael Collins', an Irish Republican hero, so I've just been very blessed.

"I've been fortunate enough to work in this extraordinary industry. I love being with my fellow actors but I'm just in heaven when I'm with a movie crew, irrespective of what the genre of the film is. I don't set out to plan a career, I really don't," Neeson added.

The actor said he now wants to go back to his theatre roots.

"It's been 11, 12 years since I've done a play, and I've been offered a few revivals but I'd love to find a new piece of theatre writing. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, I don't worry," Neeson said.

The actor currently stars in "Made In Italy", about an estranged father and his adult son who travel to Tuscany to sell the house they inherited from his late wife.

But the pair must restore the crumbling estate first.

The movie, directed by James D'Arcy, also features Neeson's son Micheal Richardson.

