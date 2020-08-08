Charlie Kaufman’s 'I Am Thinking Of Ending Things' to be released on September 4

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s third directorial venture, 'I Am Thinking Of Ending Things', is all set to be released on September 4 and a new trailer of the film gives peek into the surreal world of the film.

Starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis, the film is about an unnamed woman visiting her boyfriend’s parents in a farmhouse.

WATCH TRAILER:

Throughout the trailer, the girlfriend keeps telling that she wants to end things. However, after reaching the farmhouse things take a surreal turn, which is typical of Charlie’s earlier films.

The film is based on the horror novel by Ian Reid, which of the same name. Charlie’s last film, Anamolisa, came out in 2015 and the director-screenwriter has taken a long time for his third venture.

Like many other projects, I Am Thinking Of Ending Things’ release was also affected by the pandemic.