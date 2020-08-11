STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The relatable podcast by Michelle Obama

The message is sent every day that the government doesn’t work. They take for granted all the things that a working government has done in the past...

Published: 11th August 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama

By Express News Service

Starting a multi-year partnership digital music service Spotify and Higher Ground Production, founded by former POTUS Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, newly-launched The Michelle Obama Podcast is garnering accolades from the podcast community. 

At present charting at No. 1 on the platform, the premiere episode featured an intimate conversation between Obama and Michelle, about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House.

The conversations were on what it means to invest yourself in the community around you – whether it your neighbourhood, your school, or your country, along with the challenges we all face while talking about the relationship between young people and politics. T

alking about the political apathy in young people, Michelle points, “The only thing that worries me, and I agree, in terms of the hope that I feel when I look at young people, is just how they were raised, the values, their exposure, the questions that they have, the change in the economy that’s forcing them to ask a certain set of questions – that gives me hope. But the thing that I worry about is that I hear, I think, too many young people who question whether voting, whether politics is worth it.”

Obama’s response to this was, “Well, partly because they have been told. The message is sent every day that the government doesn’t work. They take for granted all the things that a working government has done in the past...”

The conversations also veered towards their experience of quarantining together with moments of laughter as observed in couples taunting each other across the world. These aspects make the show relatable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michelle Obama The Michelle Obama Podcast
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp