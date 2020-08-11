The relatable podcast by Michelle Obama

By Express News Service

Starting a multi-year partnership digital music service Spotify and Higher Ground Production, founded by former POTUS Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, newly-launched The Michelle Obama Podcast is garnering accolades from the podcast community.

At present charting at No. 1 on the platform, the premiere episode featured an intimate conversation between Obama and Michelle, about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House.

The conversations were on what it means to invest yourself in the community around you – whether it your neighbourhood, your school, or your country, along with the challenges we all face while talking about the relationship between young people and politics. T



alking about the political apathy in young people, Michelle points, “The only thing that worries me, and I agree, in terms of the hope that I feel when I look at young people, is just how they were raised, the values, their exposure, the questions that they have, the change in the economy that’s forcing them to ask a certain set of questions – that gives me hope. But the thing that I worry about is that I hear, I think, too many young people who question whether voting, whether politics is worth it.”



Obama’s response to this was, “Well, partly because they have been told. The message is sent every day that the government doesn’t work. They take for granted all the things that a working government has done in the past...”



The conversations also veered towards their experience of quarantining together with moments of laughter as observed in couples taunting each other across the world. These aspects make the show relatable.