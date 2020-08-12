STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Azazel Jacob's 'French Exit' to close New York Film Festival

Published: 12th August 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'French Exit'

By PTI

NEW YORK: Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges-starrer "French Exit" will be the closing film of the 58th New York Film Festival.

The announcement was made by the festival organizer Film at Lincoln Center in a statement posted on the official website of NYFF.

The organisation, however, has not shared the final details for the festival, which will be held from September 25 to October 11 this year.

"French Exit" has been directed by filmmaker Azazel Jacobs, known for films like "The Lovers" and "Momma's Man".

An adaptation of the best-selling novel by Patrick deWitt, the film features Pfeiffer as a widowed New York socialite, Frances Price, whose vast fortune has shrunk to nearly nothing.

Facing insolvency, she makes the decision to escape the city by cruise ship and relocate to her friend's empty Paris apartment with her dyspeptic son, Malcolm (Hedges), and their mercurial cat, Small Frank (voiced by Tracy Letts).

There, Frances and Malcolm reckon with their pasts and plan for an impossible future, all while their social circle expands in unexpected and increasingly absurdist ways.

"NYFF is the film festival I grew up attending. I remember seeing Night On Earth for the first time, and waiting afterwards to hand Jim Jarmusch a fan letter. I remember that same year seeing Gus Van Sant's 'My Own Private Idaho; and having my aim to become a filmmaker only more solidified."

"I'm grateful to the NYFF for allowing 'French Exit' to premiere in the city I was raised in, and love, and to all who are undoubtedly working tirelessly to make this event happen," Jacobs said.

NYFF had previously set Steve McQueen's "Lovers Rock" and Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland", starring Frances McDormand, as opening night and centerpiece selections, respectively.

