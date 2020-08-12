Judd Apatow to direct documentary about comedian George Carlin

By Express News Service

Judd Apatow, the popular filmmaker comedian, is set to make a two-part documentary on the iconic stand-up comedian George Carlin, who is known for his crude and honest take on social convention and habits.

The documentary will feature interviews of friends and family members of Carlin. It will also feature real footage of Carlin’s shows. George Carlin is known for his radical take on religion, god, child-rearing, and politics. He died in 2008 aged 71.

Talking about the film, Judd Apatow was quoted by Variety as saying, “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”Judd Apatow last directed One King of Staten Island, which released on online platforms across the US in June and opened to generally positive reviews.