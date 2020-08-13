STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I miss my friends: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on 'Game of Thrones'

The 50-year-old actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO series that has dominated TV pop culture, also said that he was content as "we've told the story".

Published: 13th August 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones | IMDB

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones | IMDB

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: It may have more than a year that "Game of Thrones" came to an end, but series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he misses his "friends" with whom he worked on the epic fantasy drama for over a decade.

The 50-year-old actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO series that has dominated TV pop culture, also said that he was content as "we've told the story".

"I miss my friends So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together...and of course you make friendships. So I miss them. You have this thing where a workplace where you have all ages together. Sophie (Turner) and Maisie (Williams) were kids when they started out.

"You have this whole growth...they became young adults on that show," Coster-Waldau said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Turner, 24, and Williams, 23, best friends in real life, played sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, on the show.

The actor said working on the long-running show was "an incredible, intense" experience.

"Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that's a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Game of Thrones Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Jaime Lannister
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp