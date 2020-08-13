I miss my friends: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on 'Game of Thrones'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: It may have more than a year that "Game of Thrones" came to an end, but series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he misses his "friends" with whom he worked on the epic fantasy drama for over a decade.

The 50-year-old actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO series that has dominated TV pop culture, also said that he was content as "we've told the story".

"I miss my friends So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together...and of course you make friendships. So I miss them. You have this thing where a workplace where you have all ages together. Sophie (Turner) and Maisie (Williams) were kids when they started out.

"You have this whole growth...they became young adults on that show," Coster-Waldau said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Turner, 24, and Williams, 23, best friends in real life, played sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, on the show.

The actor said working on the long-running show was "an incredible, intense" experience.

"Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that's a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun," he added.