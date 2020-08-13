STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New 'Tron' film to star Jared Leto

We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love.

By Express News Service

Jared Leto is set to star in Disney’s new Tron film that will be directed by Garth Davis, known for the 2016 drama, Lion, which received six Oscar nominations including for Best Picture. Leto will be producing the film along with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. Jesse Wigutow has penned the script.
Leto took to Twitter and confirmed the news. “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that yes, I will be starring in Tron. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all. See you in the grid,” he tweeted.

It is notable that an earlier tweet from the actor mentioned the film’s name as Tron:Ares. However, Leto deleted that tweet before posting this one.The original Tron film was released in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges. It is set inside a computer program known as the Grid where a hacker gets sucked in and is forced to be a part of gladiatorial games. The 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, saw Bridges reprising his role alongside Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Sources state that the new film will not be a sequel to the franchise, but will instead be a fresh take.

