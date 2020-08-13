STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nick Jonas celebrates 12 years of 'A Little Bit Longer'

'A Little Bit Longer' is the third studio album from the band Jonas Brother (Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas), and their second album released on Hollywood Records.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:08 PM

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas got all nostalgic as his third album 'A Little Bit Longer' completed 12 years of its release on Wednesday.

Marking its milestone completion, the 'Sucker' singer shared on Instagram a poster of the song featuring the three brothers, all suited up in black, and holding an umbrella in between an empty street.

Sharing his amusement, Jonas wrote: "Wait... you mean to tel me that A Little Bit Longer is 12 years old today?! Wow. They grow up so fast."

Released on August 12, 2008, the album received considerably favorable reviews from music enthusiasts.

The album was preceded by three singles, 'Burnin' Up', 'Lovebug', and 'Tonight'.

