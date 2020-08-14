John Legend, Chrissy Teigen expecting their third child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen will soon welcome their third child together.

A source close to the couple told People magazine confirmed that they are expecting a baby.

Legend and Teigen are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Rumours around Teigen's pregnancy started after Legend dropped the music video for the song "Wild" on Thursday.

In the video, Legend is seen embracing his wife from behind, as she puts her hands on her stomach, revealing a tiny baby bump.

Teigen met Legend on the set of one of his music videos in 2006.

They dated for several years before marrying in Italy in 2013.