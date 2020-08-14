STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lady Gaga to perform at MTV VMAs, her first performance at the awards in seven years

The 34-year-old singer, who released her album 'Chromatica' earlier this year, shared the news on social media.

Published: 14th August 2020 11:59 AM

Pop icon Lady Gaga (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Lady Gaga has announced that she will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

It will be her first performance at the awards in seven years. She last performed her hit "Applause" in 2013.

"I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance. Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!" Gaga tweeted.

The singer and Ariana Grande are leading this year's nominations with nine each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six apiece.

Gaga and Grande's collaboration "Rain on Me" is up for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography.

Gaga is also up for artist of the year and best quarantine performance for "Smile" from 'One World: Together at Home'.

Keke Palmer will host the awards ceremony, which also see performances by BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on August 30.

