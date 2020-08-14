STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way inks first-look film deal with Sony

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's banner Appian Way has signed a multi-picture, multi-year first look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As per the deal, the production house will produce scripted feature films for the studio, reported Deadline.

DiCaprio's last film, Quentin Tarantino-directed "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" was distributed by Sony.

The companies are already in development on two projects, though no details were given.

 "I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on 'Romeo and Juliet'.

We then shipped out together on the 'Titanic' and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since.

"His producing and acting instincts  superbly supported by Jennifer (Davisson)  are both driven by service to the best material in the world.

At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal  as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film," said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman.

 DiCaprio said he is excited to partner with Sony for his upcoming projects.

"For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms.

Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience.

I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony," he added.

Earlier this month, Appian Way signed a first-look deal with Apple that encompasses television projects and documentary features.

 On the acting front, DiCaprio will next star in frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese's upcoming feature "Killers of the Flower Moon", alongside Robert De Niro.

