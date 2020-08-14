STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Netflix releases 'The Devil All the Time' trailer starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

Pattinson plays the character of a preacher, named Preston Teagardin, who feels fine bending and breaking the morals of those that typically align themselves with his profession.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland(L) and Robert Pattinson(R) in Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'.

Tom Holland(L) and Robert Pattinson(R) in Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday has released the first official trailer of 'The Devil All the Time', starring actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

According to Variety, the movie is an adaptation from Donald Ray Pollock's book of the same name. Directed by 'Simon Killer' director Antonio Campos, the movie is scheduled to premiere on September 16.

The two-minute and 44-seconds long gothic trailer begins with a scene where Arvin Eugene Russell (Holland) is being gifted a gun on his birthday that his father brought back from war. The trailer has scenes that depict violent acts and religious services.

Pattinson plays the character of a preacher, named Preston Teagardin, who feels fine bending and breaking the morals of those that typically align themselves with his profession.

As cited by Variety, it is a story that revolves around the story of Holland's character, an orphaned young man, who explores the psyches of various corrupt or broken characters between the end of World War II and the 1960s.

The movie also stars Bill Skarsgard, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Devil All the Time Tom Holland Robert Pattinson Netflix
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp