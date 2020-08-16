STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Authorities say burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' house was an 'inside job'

It is believed that expensive jewellery and watches were stolen from the home. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are not thought to have anything to do with the robbery

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres | AP Photo

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A burglary that took place at American comedian Ellen DeGeneres' house in Montecito, California last month was an "inside job", according to information obtained by The Sun.

As reported by Page Six, police at the time had only said that the 27 million USD worth house was burgled on July 4 due to its "celebrity status".

However, a newsletter from the Montecito Association sent to residents August 12 quoted a local sheriff telling residents that the crime was an "inside job," The Sun reported.

As a result, the neighborhood association - which includes high-net-worth celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, and recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - told residents not to worry about more robberies taking place.

The newsletter read, "If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I'd have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything. According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job."

It is believed that expensive jewelry and watches were stolen from the home. DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are not thought to have anything to do with the robbery, reported Page Six.

An investigation is ongoing by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The news of DeGeneres' house being robbed and it is an "inside job" came amid a summer of drama for the talk show host who has been overwhelmed by media reports regarding her show being a "toxic" workplace and that she has been "rude" to staffers and guests alike.

De Rossi said recently that DeGeneres is "doing great" despite the turmoil.

