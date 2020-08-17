STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin is playing Diana on the drama's upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what's sure to be the character's most dramatic chapters.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:46 AM

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will play will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in seasons five and six of 'The Crown,' the Netflix series announced Sunday (local time).

According to Page Six, the 29-year-old actor will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.

Emma Corrin is playing Diana on the drama's upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what's sure to be the character's most dramatic chapters.

Seasons five and six are expected to be the show's final seasons. However, the premiere date of season four has not been announced yet.

Debicki said on Twitter. "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Page Six reported that the Debicki is seen as a rising star after a breakout performance in Steve McQueen's 'Widows'.

She also stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller 'Tenet.' Other credits include 'The Great Gatsby,' 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

