STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' staffer compares workplace to 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The ex-worker claimed they often worked 10-hour days on the show -- but added the problems were "more than that."

Published: 17th August 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen DeGeneres: The TV talkshow celebrity and a comedian, Ellen DeGeneres has 76,412,771 followers. She follows 35,987 people and has tweeted 15,548 times. (Image Courtesy Twitter @TheEllenShow)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A former camera assistant on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has claimed behind the scenes is not much different than the toxic work environment depicted in the film 'The Devil Wears Prada,' according to a report.

As per Page Six, the woman, who spoke anonymously with Australian radio show Stav, Abby and Matt, joined a chorus of staffers speaking out about the workplace's culture, claiming that workers only put up with it for the sake of their resume.

The ex-staffer said, "It's kind of like 'The Devil Wears Prada.' Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year," referring to the Meryl Streep film in which the star plays a demanding magazine editor, who was often cruel to her assistants.

"It's just a badge of honour to have that and have it on your resume."

The ex-worker claimed they often worked 10-hour days on the show -- but added the problems were "more than that."

She said, "It's basic rights; being paid overtime, water on a hot day. If you ask for that, you're told, well, there's the door."

Page Six reported that the other former staffers have also recently spoken out against the 62-year-old star DeGeneres and her show, claiming she did nothing to intervene in a toxic culture.

Some of the staffers have alleged there was racism and sexual misconduct on the part of the show's senior-level staffers.

The TV show host addressed the workplace allegations in a memo to staff, saying she was "sorry" and promising to make changes.

WarnerMedia has since launched an official investigation to the show with assistance from a third-party firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ellen DeGeneres Show Devil Wears Prada toxic workplace
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp