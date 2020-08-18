STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elizabeth Debicki to essay Princess Diana in The Crown

The upcoming fifth and sixth season of The Crown will feature Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. 

Published: 18th August 2020 10:08 AM

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki

By Express News Service

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and followers. She wrote, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The Crown, one of the acclaimed and successful shows of Netflix, tells the story of the British royal family over several decades. It has Claire Foy playing the young Queen Elizabeth and Olivia Colman as the older one.It is said that the series will come to a close with the sixth and the final season.Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is set for release on September 3.

TAGS
Elizabeth Debicki The crown
