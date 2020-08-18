Keanu Reeves resumes shooting for Matrix 4

By Express News Service

Actor Keenu Reeves has revealed that he has resumed shooting for Matrix 4 in Berlin. In an interaction with an international news agency, Reeves also added that the crew has effective protocols in place, which have not disrupted the flow of filmmaking. While shooting began in February, production was halted in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will return to the fourth installment in this franchise. The new cast members include Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff. While the first three films were helmed by both Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, Matrix 4 will be Lana’s solo project. Lana has written the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.