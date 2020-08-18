Kenan Thompson to guest judge 'America's Got Talent' as Simon Cowell continues to recuperate

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Kenan Thompson will fill in for Simon Cowell on this week's "America's Got Talent" as the music mogul recovers from a complex back surgery.

After singer Kelly Clarkson, Thompson is the latest member of the NBC network to step in for Cowell.

The "Saturday Night Live" star will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted reality show, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, reported Deadline.

Thompson took to Twitter to confirm the news, saying "Literally can not wait!!!! @AGT @nbc."

Apart from "SNL" and comedy competition series "Bring The Funny", Thompson also stars in the upcoming NBC comedy "Kenan" alongside Don Johnson and Chris Redd.

Cowell, who underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following an electric bike accident on August 8, will skip this season's opening live shows.