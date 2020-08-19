STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ellen DeGeneres gives emotional second apology to show staff amid toxic workplace claims

The Emmy-winner added, "I am hearing that some people felt that I was not kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I have hurt your feelings in any way."

Published: 19th August 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres apologized again on Tuesday (local time) after ousting three top producers following an internal investigation into alleged toxic workplace conditions.

Fox News reported that in a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday (local time), DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn't perfect," according to People magazine, citing a source who was on the call.

The 62-year-old show host said she would try to change.

"I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," DeGeneres said.

The Emmy-winner added, "I am hearing that some people felt that I was not kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I have hurt your feelings in any way."

The source described that the talk show host was being "emotional" and "emphatic about making it better and making herself more available."

Another source said that the 'Finding Dory' star did not take any questions but promised the daytime talk show is going to "come back strong" for its 18th season. The show was pushed back to September 14. "This will be the best season we've ever had," she added.

On Monday (local time), a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside DeGeneres.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that DeGeneres announced during the meeting that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident deejay, has been named a co-executive producer on the show.

The bombshell accusations rocked the show for several months, which culminated in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behavior by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the center of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

However, both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, and Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

Michael Plonsker, Leman's attorney in a statement to the outlet said on Tuesday: "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man - a popular figure and a creative force behind the "Ellen" show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen - is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment."

