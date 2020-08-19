Rachel Weisz to star in and exec produce 'Dead Ringers' reboot series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz is heading to the small screen to lead the series reimagining with a gender swap of "Dead Ringers", the 1988 psychological thriller.

The show, set up at Amazon Studios, will see the actor step in for the original protagonist Jeremy Irons who starred in David Cronenberg's cult classic.

According to Deadline, "The Favourite" star will also executive produce the project which has been given a straight-to-series order.

The idea originated with Weisz, who is a fan of the original movie. She partnered with the studio Annapurna TV and Alice Birch, the lead writer of Hulu's acclaimed "Normal People" series, who also will pen the adaptation.

Morgan Creek Entertainment, the company behind the original movie, is also on board.

In Birch's version of "Dead Ringers", The Mantle twins, played by Weisz, are identical twins are two OB-gyn's who are on a mission to change the way women birth, starting with Manhattan.

The original movie starred Irons as twin gynecologists who take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart until their relationship begins to deteriorate over a woman.

While the series is expected to have a similar feel, it is said to have a different tone and explore themes like women's health and underfunding.

In the upcoming show, the twins share everything: drugs, lovers, and pushing the boundaries on medical ethics to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's healthcare to the forefront.

Weisz, who was nominated for best-supporting actress in 2019 for the dark comedy "The Favourite", is awaiting the release of Marvel Studio's "Black Widow" due on November 6.