'Vampire Diaries' star Candice Accola King pregnant with second child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Candice Accola King, best known for playing Caroline Forbes in the popular TV series "The Vampire Diaries", is expecting her second child with musician-husband Joe King.

The 33-year-old actor made the announcement on her podcast Directionally Challenged, which she co-hosts with fellow "Vampire Diaries" alum Kayla Ewell.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant. I've got a bun in the oven."

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year and it's been a journey to say the least," she said.

King said she wanted to be in a "good place" before sharing the news of her pregnancy.

"I wanted to be comfortable and confident that I'm in a good place in pregnancy and that, you know, my baby's okay and I'm okay as best as we can be. But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good," she said.

King and The Fray guitarist tied the knot in New Orleans in 2014. The couple also have a daughter, Florence May (four).

The musician, 40, also has two daughters - Elise and Ava from first wife, Julie.