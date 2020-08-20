STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr to star 'American Sole'

Published: 20th August 2020 01:10 PM

Pete Davidson

American comedian Pete Davidson (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr are teaming up for the drama-comedy movie "American Sole".

The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream.

But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out.

According to Variety, Ian Edelman, best known for HBO series "How to Make It in America" will pen and direct.

While Davidson recently starred in the comedy "The King of Staten Island", Jackson Jr was seen in the legal drama "Just Mercy".

"American Sole" will be produced by actor Kevin Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label.

Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project.

