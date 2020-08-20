By PTI

MUMBAI: Murder is just the beginning in actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" as the trailer offers glimpse into its mysterious world of love, jealousy and killing.

Based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the film is Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster "The Murder on the Orient Express", also based on iconic author's book, where he played the role of iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

The star-studded ensemble cast of "Death on the Nile" features Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand, and Emma Mackey.

In the trailer which released on Wednesday evening, Branagh returns as Poirot, investigating a murder on a cruise ship, which tragically cut shorts a couple's idyllic honeymoon.

"I've investigated many crimes. But this has altered the shape of my soul," says Poirot as he interrogates the suspects and vows to "deliver the killer."

According to the film's official synopsis, "Death on the Nile" is a tale of "unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy" which makes the travellers on board suspects in the case.

In an interview with PTI in June, Branagh, 60, had opened up about working with Ali, calling him a "real details man" who was a "joy to work with."

"Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He's a total pro. He's a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful.

He could improvise when I asked him to improvise.

He has a strong sense of humour.

"He is energetic and physically very adroit, so he was involved in both dancing and in action pieces. So his gifts like that were great. He was a fantastic ensemble player. He was incredibly popular with our cast, they loved him," the director had said.

This is Ali's third major Hollywood project after "Furious 7" (2015) and "Victoria & Abdul", co-starring Judi Dench.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, Ali's colleagues from Bollywood, including actor-partner Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur, Pankaj Tripathi and filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar congratulated the "Fukrey" star for the film.

"Death on the Nile", with the screenplay by Michael Green, is scheduled to be released on October 23.