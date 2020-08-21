STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions' series

Writer-director Janicza Bravo is working on the series adaptation of the article which focused on the life of former book editor Dan Mallory, reported Deadline.

Published: 21st August 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jake Gyllenhaal (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal will headline Annapurna TV's upcoming series based on Ian Parker's 2019 New Yorker article "A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions".

Writer-director Janicza Bravo is working on the series adaptation of the article which focused on the life of former book editor Dan Mallory, reported Deadline.

Mallory found fame after his debut novel "The Woman in the Window", written under the pseudonym AJ Finn, topped the New York Times Bestseller list in 2018.

In Parker's article, the author was accused of fabricating aspects of his life, including that he lied about earning a doctorate from the University of Oxford, suffering from a brain tumour, losing his mother to cancer, and losing his brother to suicide.

The series adaptation will centre on an unreliable narrator who nurses brain tumours he does not have and mourns family members who are not dead while preying on people's sympathy to get away with almost anything.

Bravo will pen the pilot episode in collaboration with Brian Savelson.

"What may have started out as my dog ate homework turns into my mother died of cancers, my brother took his life and I have a double doctorate.

Our protagonist is white, male and pathological.

There is a void in him and he fills it by duping people.

He's a scammer.

"The series examines white identity and how we as an audience participate in making room for this behaviour.

"Getting to partner with Annapurna and Nine Stories is a gift and I am most thrilled for what lies ahead," Bravo said.

She will also executive produce the series along with Riva Marker for Nine Stories as well as Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Sammy Scher, and Susan Goldberg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jake Gyllenhaal A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp