'Triple Frontier' director JC Chandor to direct Spider-Man spin-off 'Kraven the Hunter'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Triple Frontier' director J C Chandor is in talks to take over the helming duties of Sony Pictures' "Kraven the Hunter", based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad are producing the film, which hails from Sony's universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are penning the screenplay, reported Variety.

In the comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man's infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six.

The character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

"Kraven the Hunter" will be the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following "Venom" and the upcoming "Morbius".