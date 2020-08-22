Actor David Arquette hopes 'Scream 5' will be 'healing' experience for fans

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor David Arquette hopes that his upcoming film "Scream 5" will bring some kind of "healing" to the franchise fans who are still mourning the death of filmmaker Wes Craven.

Hailed as the "Master of Horror", Craven, who died of a brain tumour, had started the franchise with 1996 slasher "Scream", featuring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Arquette in the lead.

The film, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster, spawned three sequels over the years -- "Scream 2" (1997), "Scream 3" (2000) and "Scream 4" (2011).

"Scream 5" will be the first film in the franchise to not have Craven behind the camera.

Arquette said the new film's directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are huge fans of Craven and they want to make him proud with their work.

"They have their hearts in the right place, they want to do something that he'd be proud of.

And then the fact that Courteney's coming back and hopefully Neve comes back as well, there's something healing about that, for us to be able to carry on these films that he's done, and just keep telling stories," Arquette told Corpse Club podcast.

The actor remembered Craven as "one of the greatest humans" that he ever met.

"He was so supportive, he was incredibly smart, soft spoken, he was a bird watcher, which is so funny to learn, he loved music and was really supportive I miss him a lot. It will be hard and we'll think about him a lot. But it will also feel good just to be back in his world that he created," Arquette added.

"Scream 5", which has a screenplay from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, will also feature actors Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.