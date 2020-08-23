'Shazam!' sequel to be titled 'Fury of the Gods'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to Zachary Levi-led superhero movie 'Shazam!' is titled 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'.

The title of the much-anticipated second installment of the superhero franchise was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual convention.

The announcement was made in the presence of Levi, director David F.

Sandberg as well as supporting cast members Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, and Adam Brody.

New Line is developing the sequel with Henry Gayden returning to write the film, along with Peter Safran producing.

In May, Levi had said that the Warner Bros project was in scripting stage. The film was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but was pushed to November 2022 after the coronavirus outbreak brought the movie industry to a grinding halt.

"Shazam!", which released in April 2019, was a tentpole and went on to earn over USD 364 million worldwide.