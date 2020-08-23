WATCH | Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer: Gal Gadot’s superhero takes on Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

By Online Desk

A new trailer for the upcoming DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 was released during the DC FanDome event by Warner Bros. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman from the 2017 prequel, the film will be directed by Patty Jenkins.

The DC FanDome event also unveiled Matt Reeves’ Batman film and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen wearing her new suit in the trailer which also teases a large-scale opening action scene set in Themyscira, where Gadot's character Diana is from. It also revealed more of its two villains — Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and provides a clearer look at Kristen Wiig’s villainous Cheetah in her final form.

In terms of the action, the trailer is packed with some truly stunning scenes and special effects that promise a visual delight for fans. Wonder Woman can be seen using the Lasso of Truth to deflect bullets and swing off the lighting from the sky.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor but leaves the audience at a cliffhanger about how he is alive and young after dying towards the end of World War I in the original 2017 film.

The film has been ready for a while now, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to be pushed to October 2 of this year. Warner Bros will get a better understanding of the theatrical situation worldwide when it releases Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in September.