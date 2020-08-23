STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer: Gal Gadot’s superhero takes on Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor but leaves the audience at a cliffhanger about how he is alive and young after dying towards the end of World War I in the original 2017 f

Published: 23rd August 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen wearing her new shiny suit

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen wearing her new shiny suit (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

A new trailer for the upcoming DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 was released during the DC FanDome event by Warner Bros. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman from the 2017 prequel, the film will be directed by Patty Jenkins. 

The DC FanDome event also unveiled Matt Reeves’ Batman film and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman can be seen wearing her new suit in the trailer which also teases a large-scale opening action scene set in Themyscira, where Gadot's character Diana is from. It also revealed more of its two villains — Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and provides a clearer look at Kristen Wiig’s villainous Cheetah in her final form.

In terms of the action, the trailer is packed with some truly stunning scenes and special effects that promise a visual delight for fans. Wonder Woman can be seen using the Lasso of Truth to deflect bullets and swing off the lighting from the sky.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor but leaves the audience at a cliffhanger about how he is alive and young after dying towards the end of World War I in the original 2017 film. 

The film has been ready for a while now, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to be pushed to October 2 of this year. Warner Bros will get a better understanding of the theatrical situation worldwide when it releases Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 trailer Gal Gadot
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp