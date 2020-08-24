STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'12 Years a Slave' writer John Ridley penning new Batman comic series

During his panel at DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes "Legacy of the Bat" virtual event, Ridley announced that he is writing a new four-issue mini-series about a Batman who is not Bruce Wayne.

John Ridley will write the new Batman comic series with plans of the Dark Knight being a person of color.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley is set to write a new Batman comic series, in which the Dark Knight will not be Bruce Wayne, but a completely different African-American character.

"I think it's a pretty safe bet that if I'm writing Batman, it's probably a little better than a 47 percent chance he's going to be a person of color," Ridley said.

He also hinted that the focus of the comic series will be the family of Lucius Fox, head of Wayne Enterprises.

"But (Fox) has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another. It's a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we've always seen," Ridley added.

Fox's character has been essayed by Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy and in the "Batman Begins" video game.

Actors Ernie Hudson, Chris Chalk, and Phil LaMarr have also played the part in various other projects.

The comic book mini-series will release next year in January.

