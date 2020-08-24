STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Glee' star Lea Michele welcomes son with husband Zandy Reich

Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far, a source said.

Published: 24th August 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Glee actress Lea Michele.

Glee actress Lea Michele. (AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele recently welcomed a son with her husband Zandy Reich.

According to Fox News, a representative for the 33-year-old star confirmed the news to the outlet. The little one is the first child for both Michele and her beau.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far," told a source to People Magazine.

The outlet also reported that the baby was named Ever Leo.

In early May, Michele first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, reported Fox News. She posted a photo of herself donning a blue dress, holding her baby bump as she gazes lovingly at her growing tummy.

She wrote in the caption, "So grateful," adding a yellow heart emoji.

Since then, the songstress has showcased her pregnancy many times on social media.

"Reflection looking a little different these days," Michele once captioned a post of herself standing in front of a large glass window, taking a gander at her baby bump in the reflection.

In April 2018, after dating for two years, Michele and Reich announced their engagement and tied the knot nearly a year later in March 2019. 

