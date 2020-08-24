'Glee' star Lea Michele, Zandy Reich welcome first child together

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Glee' star Lea Michele and her husband, businessman Zandy Reich, have become parents to a baby boy.

According to E!online, the actor, 33, and Reich, 37, welcomed their first child together on August 20.

"Lea and Zandy welcomed a son that they named Eve. Lea has been inundated with well-wishes and sharing updates with her family and a close group of girlfriends," a source told the publication.

Michele shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in May.

The couple tied the knot in March 2019 after announcing their engagement in April 2018. Michele and Reich dated for two years prior to the engagement.