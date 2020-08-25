'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directors quit project over creative differences

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary Pictures has parted ways with 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directors Andy and Ryan Tohill over creative differences, and has roped in indie filmmaker David Blue Garcia to fill up the position.

The departure of Tohill brothers came just a week after the film went into production in Bulgaria, reported Variety.

The upcoming film picks up where the 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed original let off and Garcia will have to start the shoot from the scratch.

The sequel stars Elsie Fishe, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford.

Chris Thomas Devlin has penned the script, while Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre are producing the project under their overall deal with Legendary.

Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the horror classic with Hooper, will be producing the film along with Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy via their Exurbia Films.

The original revolved around two siblings and their three friends on their way to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, who end up getting trapped with a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and struggle to survive the terrors of Leatherface and his brood.

Plot details of the reboot are being kept under wraps.