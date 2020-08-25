STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directors quit project over creative differences

Chris Thomas Devlin has penned the script, while Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre are producing the project under their overall deal with Legendary.

Published: 25th August 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directorsAndy and Ryan Tohill

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directorsAndy and Ryan Tohill (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary Pictures has parted ways with 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel directors Andy and Ryan Tohill over creative differences, and has roped in indie filmmaker David Blue Garcia to fill up the position.

The departure of Tohill brothers came just a week after the film went into production in Bulgaria, reported Variety.

The upcoming film picks up where the 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed original let off and Garcia will have to start the shoot from the scratch.

The sequel stars Elsie Fishe, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford.

Chris Thomas Devlin has penned the script, while Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre are producing the project under their overall deal with Legendary.

Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the horror classic with Hooper, will be producing the film along with Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy via their Exurbia Films.

The original revolved around two siblings and their three friends on their way to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, who end up getting trapped with a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and struggle to survive the terrors of Leatherface and his brood.

Plot details of the reboot are being kept under wraps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Tohill Andy Tohill Tags
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp