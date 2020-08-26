STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Arnold Spielberg, father of Steven Spielberg, dies aged 103

In a joint statement, Spielberg's children said their father taught them to "love to research, expand their mind, keep their feet on the ground, but reach for the stars [and] lookup."

Published: 26th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Arnold Spielberg, the father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, died on Tuesday (local time) of natural causes. He was 103.

As per Variety, Steven was with his father on the night of his death, according to a statement, telling him, "You are our hearth. You are our home." He also said of his father, who was an engineer at General Electric, "When I see a PlayStation when I look at a cell phone -from the smallest calculator to an iPad - I look at my dad and I say, 'My dad and a team of geniuses started that.'"

In addition to Steven, he had three daughters, Anne, Nancy and Sue. In a joint statement, Spielberg's children said their father taught them to "love to research, expand their mind, keep their feet on the ground, but reach for the stars [and] lookup."

"Thank you for my life. I love you, Dad, Daddy, Daddelah. And then so then, and then so then, what happens next..." they told him at his bedside.

Spielberg was born on February 6, 1917, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and soon developed a passion for learning and innovation. At age 6, he turned his family's attic into a makeshift lab and crafted inventions. He invited his friends over to hold onto the electrodes of a shock machine he made out of wiring batteries together. At age 12, he got his first ham radio, which opened the door to a lifetime of sharing stories with strangers over the airwaves.

The love of storytelling was something he passed on to his children. "He made friends over the radio. He heard from people he never knew existed. He connected with strangers and this affability is something he carried over into real life, often befriending another person in line at Starbucks or the table next to him," his daughter Sue said.

As Variety reported, until his final days, Spielberg would take online classes in everything from thermodynamics to history to astronomy. With his children, he would watch movies, listen to classical music and spend time on his patio overlooking the Pacific Palisades.

Spielberg is preceded in death by his brother, Irvin "Buddy" Spielberg, his wife, Bernice Colner Spielberg, and his first wife, Leah Spielberg Adler. He is survived by his children, film director Steven Spielberg (wife, Kate Capshaw); screenwriter Anne Spielberg (husband, Danny Opatoshu); marketing executive Sue Spielberg (husband Jerry Pasternak); and producer Nancy Spielberg (husband Shimon Katz). He is also survived by 4 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and countless adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to the circumstances and safety precautions around the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, tentatively set for fall of 2021 and aligned with the Jewish tradition of unveiling the headstone. The Spielberg family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans or the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arnold Spielberg Steven Spielberg
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp