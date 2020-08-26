Beyonce, Jay-Z cruise the Hamptons with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The musical couple Jay-Z and Beyonce were recently spotted cruising the luxe waterways of the Hamptons with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey aboard.

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old songstress and Jay sipped rose wine and hung out with their children alongside Dorsey, whose quarantine beard is rapidly approaching the top length. Both parents beamed while toting twins Sir and Rumi. The songstress Beyonce accessorised a white blouse and shorts combo with a pink bucket hat and Jay was seen clad in plaid.

Beyonce's visual album 'Black Is King' debuted on Disney+ at the end of July to widespread acclaim, and Jay-Z just dropped a new single with Pharrell Williams, 'Entrepreneur,' timed to coincide with the Williams-curated special issue of Time, 'The New American Revolution.'

As reported by Page Six, perhaps Jay and Dorsey were discussing the rapper's couplet in 'Entrepreneur.'