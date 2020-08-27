STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Virtual event DC FanDome draws 22 million views in 24 hours

Besides the views generated, DC FanDome was seen trending in 53 markets, and in 82 markets on YouTube. 

Published: 27th August 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson is back after Oscar award-winning 'The Lighthouse' to take on the mantle of 'The Batman' and he doesn't disappoint in this goth look.

Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The virtual event - DC FanDome - organised by DC Comics for fans has generated 22 million views across 2020 countries and territories since Saturday.

According to Variety, the show grabbed 22 million views over its 24-hour-long run.

'We really wanted to put together an event that would super-serve the fans," Variety quoted Warner Bros. TV group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian as saying.

IN PICS | From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers

The event which was an experiment to see if fans will congregate virtually for the eight-hour-long string emerged out as a resounding success.

WarnerMedia released the trailers of several films, show and video games including that of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Batman,' and the Synder Cut of 'Justice League' which pulled in over 10 million views.

Besides the views generated, DC FanDome was seen trending in 53 markets, and in 82 markets on YouTube. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DC FanDome DC Comics DC FanDome views
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp