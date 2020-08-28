Blackpink and Selena Gomez' new song 'Ice Cream' is a glossy affair

By ANI

DELHI DELHI: South Korean girl group Blackpink's new song 'Ice Cream' in collaboration with singer Selena Gomez was released on Friday.

After teasing their legion of fans with the posters and teasers, the girl band dropped the song on their YouTube page today and the video boasts all the glossy visuals.

The three-minute and two-second long music video see the girls dolled up in colourful retro-inspired outfit as they croon to the catchy, upbeat song.

Earlier, while announcing about their collaboration, Gomez had mentioned on Instagram that she is extremely "excited" for teaming up with the widely loved Blackpink.

The pop-star also had shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over.