Hirokazu Kore-eda to work with Parasite  actor Song Kang-Ho for Korean directorial debut 

By Express News Service

Noted Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) will be making his Korean directorial debut with a film named Broker.

Kore-eda is teaming up with none other than Korean superstar Song Kang-ho, known for his popular hits such as Memories of Murder, Parasite, and The Host.

Broker is said to be a social drama that revolves around the subject of anonymous ‘baby boxes’ used for dropping off babies by people who can’t raise them. The film will also feature Gang Dong-won (Peninsula, Romance of their Own) and Bae Doona (Sympathy for Mr.Vengeance, Cloud Atlas).

The project, which is scheduled to begin production in 2021, has backing from Zip Cinema, a subsidiary of Spackman Entertainment Group, which also brought the latest Korean zombie film #Alive to theatres.

Kore-eda recently made his English film debut with The Truth starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, and Ethan Hawke. He won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for Shoplifters.