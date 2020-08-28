Netflix cancels Anthony Mackie starrer sci-fi series 'Altered Carbon'

By Express News Service

Netflix has cancelled sci-fi series Altered Carbon, which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. The series was created by Laeta Kalogridis based on Richard K’s Morgan novel (2002) of the same name.

The series, which has starred Anthony Mackie and Joel Kinnaman, was reportedly cancelled due to the streaming platform’s policy of cost versus viewership.

A spin-off anime film titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved was also released by Netflix in March. Recently, Netflix cancelled two renewed series, The Society and I Am Not OK With This, due to the prevailing situation amind Covid-19 pandemic and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was also axed due to uncited reasons.