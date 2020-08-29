STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amy Adams boards cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

The American Hustle star will portray Cynthia Murphy, mother of the characters Connor and Zoe Murphy, in this feature film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Hollywood actress Amy Adams

Hollywood actress Amy Adams (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal's feature film adaptation of hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" has added Hollywood star Amy Adams.

Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen with "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever playing Zoe, the love interest of the protagonist.

"Dear Evan Hansen" opened on Broadway in 2016.

The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety.

He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note.

Adams, best known for movies such as "Arrival", "The Fighter", "The Master", "American Hustle" and "Vice", will portray Cynthia Murphy, mother of the characters Connor and Zoe Murphy, reported Variety.

The movie, being directed by Stephen Chbosky, will also feature actor Amandla Stenberg in an expanded role from the stage production.

She will star as Alana - a high school senior whose cheery facade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement.

Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also producing the film.

