Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' adds 'Normal People' breakout Paul Mescal

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Normal People" breakout star Paul Mescal has joined the cast of actor Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut "The Lost Daughter".

The film will feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman and actors Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gyllenhaal's husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard will also star in the movie, which is based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel of the same name.

"The Lost Daughter" will follow Colman's Leda, an elegant college professor who, while on a seaside vacation, becomes obsessed with a young woman, Nina (Johnson), and her young daughter, as she watches them on the beach.

Their compelling relationship forces Leda to confront the trauma surrounding her own motherhood, and she begins to unravel as the consequences of her past choices as a young mother seep into her present consciousness.

Gyllenhaal and Charlie Dorfman will produce with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren of Pie Films.

Mescal recently found fame with BBC Three and Hulu's "Normal People", an adaptation of author Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

The show, which also featured Daisy Edgar-Jones, was praised by the critics for its story, writing and performances.