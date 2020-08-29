STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paramount announces release date for 'Scream 5', delays 'Snake Eyes'

'Scream' is a well-known horror franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven

'Scream' is a well-known horror franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Pictures' upcoming reboot of "Scream" franchise will be released on January 14, 2022, the studio has announced.

Tentatively titled "Scream 5", the film will see actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively.

Actor Neve Campbell, who toplined the previous four films in the series, is in negotiations to reprise her character of Sidney Prescott.

The reboot will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of "Ready or Not" fame. The script has been penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The movie will also feature Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, reported Variety.

Paramount has also announced that its "G.I. Joe" spin-off, "Snake Eyes" with actor Henry Golding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, being directed by Robert Schwentke, was earlier scheduled to release October 23, 2020 but will now hit the theatres a year later on October 22, 2021.

