Wakanda Forever: Fans bid tearful adieu to Chadwick Boseman

Published: 29th August 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The sudden demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was popularly known as 'Black Panther', has left his many followers from all over the world in a deep state of sorrow.

The news triggered an outpouring of condolences with his fans taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter to remember the wonderful artist.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

"In my culture, death is not the end. It's more of a stepping-off point" -- one of Boseman's dialogue from the 'Captain America: Civil War' is being tweeted by many.

From remembering his powerful dialogues in the movies, to taking a look at his career, fans have left no stone unturned in marking their love for the late star.

A tweeter user wrote: "A true fighter who fought for 4 years straight. A king who ruled Wakanda...and millions of marvel fan's heart.. Rest in peace King...you will always be alive in our heart ...Rip legend.."

While another fan wrote that "there's no 'Black Panther' without Chadwick Boseman".

"There shouldn't be 'Black Panther 2', Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable," tweeted another fan. Some of his fans dubbed him a "true hero, and an inspiration".

Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.

However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

Hence, some of his admirers, along with the condolence message, summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever".

