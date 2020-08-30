STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chadwick Boseman married before his death, family reveals

Boseman, who was notoriously private about his personal life, even managing to keep his cancer battle secret, had been dating singer Taylor Simone Ledward.

Published: 30th August 2020

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman quietly married in the final months of his life, the actor's family revealed.

According to Page Six, a statement from Boseman's family noted the 'Black Panther' actor tied the knot before the 43-year-old died Friday (local time) following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The statement said, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Boseman, who was notoriously private about his personal life, even managing to keep his cancer battle secret, had been dating singer Taylor Simone Ledward. They were reportedly engaged in October 2019.

As per Page Six, the '21 Bridges' actor and Ledward were first spotted together in 2015, soon after she graduated from CaliforniaPolytechnic University Pomona in 2014. There, she majored in music industry studies and was the lead singer of the school jazz band.

READ| Wakanda Forever: Fans bid tearful adieu to Chadwick Boseman

Both Boseman and Ledward's family were supportive of the relationship.

"They respect each other. She's very happy, and he is, too," Ledward's grandmother told InTouch Weekly in 2018.

Ledward's sister also gushed about her future brother-in-law.

"[Chadwick's] real-life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love. Not to mention they would make some beautiful babies," she reportedly wrote on Instagram.

As per Page Six, the couple was photographed together several times over the years at Hollywood events and often sitting courtside at NBA games.

Most recently, they were spotted in February at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

At the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019, the pair shared a rare moment of public affection when Boseman kissed Ledward before going on stage to accept the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," he said in his acceptance speech. She mouthed back: "I love you."

