Nicolas Cage boards Amazon's fantasy drama 'Highfire' as lead actor, producer

By ANI

WASHINGTO: N Nicolas Cage has been roped in to voice the lead character in Amazon's upcoming series 'Highfire'. The show is based on "Artemis Fowl" author Eoin Colfer's novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lead character, which the 56-year-old actor will voice, is a vodka-drinking ng dragon who lives in seclusion in the Louisiana bayou.

The novel, which was published in January, revolves around a world where dragons once ruled the earth, and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons.

'Highfire' marks as the second TV project of Cage to have signed recently, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, the star is set to star in a scripted series centered on Joe Exotic, the subject of the Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King.'

He has also starred in movies like 'Primal', 'Grand Isle', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.