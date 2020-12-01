Enjoy 30 Japanese films in 10 days

By Express News Service

The fourth edition of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2020 by the Japan Foundation will go virtual from December 4-13.

During the 10-day fest, an expansive list of 30 Japanese films will cater to varied ages and tastes across categories like animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary.

The movie list includes Dance with Me, Tremble All You Want, Lady Maiko, Late Nights, Little Love, Our 30-minute Sessions, 0.5mm, Railways, Stolen Identity, The Girl from the Other Side, Pigtails, and The Flavour of Green Tea Over Rice.

Foundation Director General Kaoru Miyamoto tells us more:

How is JFF different this time?

As it is going digital for the first time, we created a new platform, and the content was decided very strategically as we are connecting to a larger and more diverse set of audience now. We have worked very diligently for the past few months to bring the best of Japanese films to our audience, and we are confident the response will be positive. This has been a year of adapting and adopting the new so this in another way is an opportunity where the scope is bigger and better.

What was the footfall in the previous editions?

JFF India 2019 saw an immense footfall of over 35,000 across seven cities, which was our most successful edition to date. The 2017 and 2018 editions were only held in Delhi and Mumbai, witnessed thousands of patrons and had quite a few house-full shows.

Will the virtual screening lead to any losses to the foundation?

Japanese Film Festival has no registration/ticket cost. It is an initiative to reach out to the cine lovers, movie enthusiasts, art and cultural educationists and the people of India. So, this year as the festival is hosted online, we are tapping a larger market. Last year, we did a multi-city tour, and our observations say that the response in smaller markets like Guwahati or in the south was exceptional. Therefore, making the festival accessible on the digital platform will help us connect more.

What are the best movies from the line-up?

The festival line-up includes a diverse collection of both mainstream popular and award-winning acclaimed titles for people across generations. Our motivation has always been providing a holistic and fulfilling experience of the Japanese film industry so it would be quite impossible to pick up any favourites.

Where and how can people watch these movies?

Patrons can register to watch films on a specially curated page, (watch.jff.jpf.go.jp). Each day, three movies will be screened and remain available on the page for 24 hours.